Published 8:04 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Eight-year-old Filipina skating wonder Ayasofya Vittoria Aguirre managed to finish in the middle of the pack of a figure ice skating event against competitors twice her age from all United Kingdom.

Aguirre landed at 11th out of 20 skaters in Level 2 Ladies of the Milton Keynes International Skating Uniion Figure Ice Skating Tournament Wednesday, March 7.

Despite being the youngest and smallest from the 20 participants, Aguirre garnered 15.88 technical points, just 3.74 points behind first placer Amy Ilsley, a 17-year-old Cardiff University freshman.

Aguirre was the first Filipino and non-UK resident to be accredited by the National Ice Skating Association of United Kingdom and Northern Ireland.

June last year, Aguirre bagged 3 gold medals in the 29th Annual Skate Japan at the Saitama Ice Arena in Ageo City, Japan.

She recently won the gold medal in the juvenile division of the 2017 Philippine National Figure Skating Championship.

Take a look at her skating routine in UK below: