Wesley So moves up to 6th place in the 2018 FIDE Candidates Tournament

Published 8:40 AM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – After 3 draws, Wesley So finally nabbed his first win of the 2018 FIDE Candidates' Tournament at the expense of Armenia's Levon Aronian on Friday, March 16, at Kühlhaus Berlin.

The 24-year-old was riding on the momentum of his crucial draw against former world champion and oldest player Vladimir Kramik (42), to defeat the Armenian who is the second to the oldest in the tournament at 35 years old.

So finally moves up the rankings as he jumps to 6th place from last place. With the win, he now has 2.5 points in the tournament.

The US player will be looking to take home another win as he faces 8th place Sergey Karjakin in the 7th round. – Rappler.com