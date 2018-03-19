The 18-year-old is the youngest in the men's vault of the Baku World Cup but that hardly shows as he is less than a point behind the gold medal winner

Published 8:43 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Edriel Yulo continues to bring worldwide recognition to the Philippines in gymnastics after nabbing silver in men's vault of the Baku World Cup in Azerbaijan last Sunday, March 18.

The 18-year-old hardly looked like he was the youngest in the competition by finishing with a score of 14.183, behind 27-year-old Pavel Bulauski of Belarus who had 14.283 points.

The silver was Yulo's second medal in less than a month as he pocketed a bronze in men's vault of the World Cup Gymnastics Melbourne 2018 last February 25.

"Nag pe-pay off na po 'yung mga lahat ng hardwork na nagawa ko pero hindi po ako nasa-satisfied kasi alam ko pong malayo pa ang po aking hahabulin," said Yulo through a Facebook exchange with Rappler.

(I am seeing my hardwork pay off but I am not satisfied since I know still I have a long way to go.)

Aside from Yulo, fellow Pinoy Reyland Capellan showcased his wares in Azerbaijan, clinching 5th place with a score of 14.116.

Yulo, who has been training in Japan since 2016 under Munehiro Kugimiya's tutelage, is touted to be one of the potential Filipino delegates for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

However, Yulo believes there is much more to improve in his skills set.

"Medyo malayo pa po sa tingin ko," said Yulo. "Kailangan ko pa pong kumpletuhin 'yung mga kulang na skills sa mga events."

(I am still far from that level. I still need to complete the skills that is needed for the other events.)

Yulo will be flying to Doha, Qatar tonight, March 19, to compete in the FIG World Cup, where 7-time Olympic medalist Kohei Uchimura is expected to compete, from March 21 to 24.

He also has set his sights for the Asian Games in August in Indonesia, the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in October in Qatar and the 2019 Southeast Asian Games here. – Rappler.com