Wesley So's endgame plan at one point was a 'shock,' says Fabiano Caruana

Published 5:25 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So turned what a commentator called a precisely calculated endgame to draw against the tournament leader, fellow American Fabiano Caruana, in the 8th round of the Candidates Tournament in Berlin on Tuesday, March 20.

The 65-move draw in a Petroff meant So and pre-tourney favorite Levon Aronian remained in the cellar with 3 points each, 2.5 points behind Caruana.

Many-time Russian champion Peter Svidler said on chess24.com that at first he thought the game would be a quiet one.

But around move 40, he said, "This has become very sharp." He was referring to So's decision to swap his rook to save his knight but with a passed pawn and a potential queenside majority as compensation.

So's endgame plan at one point was a "shock," according to Caruana in the post-game press conference. But it was well executed as So and Caruana's kings were left on the board for a draw.

"The endgame was precisely calculated by Wesley," said Svidler.

Caruana added: "Wesley took the practical decision to draw."

Asked by moderator Anastasya Karlovich why Caruana did not press So further with another line, Caruana replied: "Who would I be torturing but myself?" causing the audience to laugh.

But the scars from the loss against Sergei Karjakin appeared to linger on for So, when Karlovich asked him if he would do the same if he had Caruana's position.

"Only if I am playing against Sergei Karjakin," replied So, eliciting laughter. "Because he keeps torturing me in this silly endgame. Like yesterday, I think only a kid would lose an endgame like that: 4 pawns against 4. If I get on an endgame something like this, I would get on for 40 moves."

So was in a lighter mood than in the previous round's press con.

Asked by Karlovich what he felt about a certain position, So said: "What was yours?"

Karlovich then said, "Mine, we don't discuss."

"You didn't check," said So.

"Sometimes computers don't understand some positions," she replied, but So still proceeded to show some lines.

In the second cycle, So will play the same foes but with colors reversed. Thus, he will be playing White more in the first half. There could be chances to win more, reducing his decline in Elo ratings and spoiling a contender's bid. – Rappler.com