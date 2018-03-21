Wesley So has interesting company in the cellar of the Fide candidates tournament

Published 7:23 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Candidates tournament in Berlin has turned topsy-turvy after nine rounds. Three reckoned to contend for the right to challenge world champion Magnus Carlsen are tied for last place.

Fabiano Caruana, who was not considered a challenger, leads with six points followed by world number two Shakriyar Mamedyarov with 5.5 points. Mamedyarov, feared for his ability to win with the Black pieces, has been settling for draws.

Wesley So, Philippine-born but who now plays for the United States, former titleholder Vladimir Kramnik bring up the rear with 3.5 points. A point in front of them is the 2016 Candidates champion Sergey Karjakin, who won his second straight game this time versus the skidding Kramnik, and Ding Liren of China.

Ding, like Caruana and Mamedyarov, the only unbeaten player in the field got a boon when Caruana failed to convert his edge. Ding, the first Chinese to qualify to the Candidates, got a draw.

With 5 points is Alexander Grischuk, who played very solidly against So to draw.

In the press conference, asked if he still entertained chances to win the event, So replied:" I never give up. I have to win my best five games." He said it in a deadpan manner. Since the second half began, So has drawn twice: against Caruana and Grischuk, who both defeated him last week.

Wednesday, March 21, is rest day in this 14-round tournament. Can So make a last ditch effort to move up in the standings? Lined up when games resume Thursday, March 22 will be Ding Liren, who eliminated him in the World Cup semifinals, Mamedyarov, Aronian, Kramnik and Karjakin. Except for Kramnik, they have small plus scores against So.

This will be the windup to a week where Filipino chess fans will be sleeping past midnight, waiting for their idol to recover.

Round 9 complete results: Karjakin 1-0 Kramnik, Caruana 0.5-0.5 Ding Liren, Aronian 0.5-0.5 Mamedyarov, Wesley So 0.5-0.5 Grischuk.

Standings after Round 9: 1 Fabiano Caruana (USA) 6, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (AZE)5.5, Alexander Grischuk (RUS)5, Sergey Karjakin (RUS) 4.5, Ding Liren (CHN) 4.5, Vladimir Kramnik (RUS) 3.5, Wesley So (USA) 3.5, Levon Aronian (ARM) 3.5.

Rest day on Wednesday, March 21. Round 10 of 14 rounds will be played Thursday, March 22 in Berlin.

Round 10 pairings: Alexander Grischuk (5) - Sergey Karjakin (4½); Vladimir Kramnik (3½) - Levon Aronian (3½); Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (5½) - Fabiano Caruana (6); Ding Liren (4½) - Wesley So (3½)

(Numbers in parentheses show players' scores prior to the round.)

– Rappler.com