Carlos Edriel Yulo nabs silver in the 2018 Doha World Cup – his 3rd world cup medal in a span of one month

Published 5:17 PM, March 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo keeps on exceeding expectations.

The 18-year-old Yulo, who is on his 1st year of competing as a senior, bagged silver in the men's floor event of the 2018 Doha World Cup in Qatar on Friday, March 25.

Finishing at 6th place in the qualification round, the high-flying Yulo dazzled with his flips and tumblings in the final round to tally 14.433 points for the silver, behind gold medalist Dmitrii Lankin of Russia (14.733).

Yulo edged two-time Olympian Ryohei Kato of Japan, who had 14.200 points for the bronze medal.

It was Yulo's 3rd medal in a span of one month.

He first won bronze in the men's vault of the World Cup Gymnastics Melbourne 2018 held in Australia last February 25. He went on to win silver in the men's vault of the Baku World Cup held in Azerbaijan on March 18.

In all the 3 world cups Yulo had participated in as a senior, he never went home without a medal.



Yulo is one of the Philippines' potential delegates and medal hopefuls for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He will see action again tonight, March 24, in the men's vault finals. – Rappler.com