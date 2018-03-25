Mauricio Mendez overtakes 2016 Cobra Ironman 70.3 champion Tim Reed and finishes with a time of 3:50:32

Published 4:20 PM, March 25, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Mauricio Mendez of Mexico overcame a slow start in the swim and bike phase of the first-ever Alveo Ironman 70.3 Davao to clinch the Male Pro title.

Mendez took the lead from 2016 70.3 world champion Tim Reed with just 10 kilometers remaining in the run phase, at the Azuela Cove on Sunday, March 25.

The Mexican crossed the finish line with a time of 3 hours, 50 minutes, and 32 seconds, a little less than two minutes ahead of Reed who came in with a time of 3:52:26.

"It feels great. I hope it is the start of a great year," said Mendez who lost the Male Pro title of the Cobra Ironman 70.3 Philippines to Reed in Cebu back in August 2017.

While Mendez had to fight hard for the Male Pro title, Australia's Radka Kahlefeldt seemingly cruised to the women's pro title with an 11-minute gap over the second placer. The new mother of an 11-week-old boy clocked 4:25:38.

In the Asian Elite category, Cebu-based Jorry Ycong of the Omega Triathlon Team bagged his first title after having competed in a 70.3 race 5 times.

It was a fitting gift for Ycong who celebrated his birthday last Saturday, March 24. He crossed the finish line with a time of 4:24:15.

The title in the distaff side was bagged by Hong Kong's Leanne Szeto with a time of 4:52:14.

The Male Pro division proved to be interesting, with Mendez only finishing 5th in the first phase of the race – the 1.9-kilometer swim. He was still 5th at the end of the grueling 90-kilometer bike phase but being a strong runner, he quickly gained ground in the early part of the 21-kilometer run by maintaining a pace of 3.37.

The 23-year-old Mexican eventually took the lead from Reed at the 10-kilometer mark of the race and opened a 28-second gap over Reed with only 5 kilometers left.

"I knew he was the stronger runner so I ran as well as I could. I was really worried heading [into] the run. I seem to have lost all my power in the bike [phase]," said Reed.

Reed had lost a water bottle which he had placed on his bike along the route. It didn't help that he and his best pal Tim Van Berkel had to chase South Africa's Kyle Buckingham who was a surprise leader in the bike race. With no other way to hydrate, Reed was visibly getting tired. Van Berkel noticed this and offered his friend a drink from his water bottle.

Reed settled for second place with a time of 3:52:26 while Van Berkel salvaged 3rd place after clocking 3:53:45.

At far second in the Women's Pro was Japan's Naomi Washizu who breasted the tape with a time of 4:36:53, while Australia's Dimity Lee Duke finished 3rd with her time of 4:39:12.

In the Asian Elite category, finishing second to Ycong was August Benedicto who bested Ycong's teammate Banjo Norte in a sprint finish. Benedicto clocked 4:25:02 while Norte was just 5 seconds slower.

Full results can be found here. – Rappler.com