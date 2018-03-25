Of the 15 Cebuanos who finished in the top 10, 9 are members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group

Published 7:58 PM, March 25, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines - Cebuano athletes finished in the top 10 of their respective categories to dominate the Alaska Ironkids Davao held Saturday, March 24, at the Azuela Cove here.

Of the 15 Cebuanos who finished in the top 10, 9 are members of the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG) coached by Roland “Andoy” Remolino.

Leading the charge for the visiting Cebuanos was Moira Frances Erediano, who from watching in the sidelines was now collecting her 3rd Alaska Ironkids title when she crossed the finish line first in the 13-14 Girls in 43 minutes and 30 seconds.

Other Cebuanos who ruled their respective categories were Earol Belonquil (TLTG) in the 11-12 Boys with his time of 32:59, Carron Paulter Canas in the 9-10 Boys in 26:28, and Al Dustin Bersabal in the 6-8 Boys in 18:04.

The Cebuanos swept the top 3 in the 13-14 Girls top 3 as trailing Erediano in the second and 3rd places were Marielle Estreba of the Omega Tri Team who finished in 43:31 and Nicole Marie del Rosario also of TLTG who breasted the tape in 45:36.

It was a different story in the 13-14 Boys with Omega Tri Team’s John Ivan Delica only managing 6th place (45:03).

In the 11-12 years old Boys, Matthew Justine Hermosa managed a second place finish behind Belonguil in 33:06, while Dave Zachary Fernandez salvaged 7th place (38:21).

The distaff side had many of those who finished in the top disqualified because they lacked a lap after the marshal ordered them to cross the finish line already.

Thus, Mikele Katerina Jopson was the only Cebuano who remained and placed 3rd after clocking 42:27.

In the 9-10 Boys, Jason Christopher Cañete was the highest place Cebuano at 5th place (30:48) while Tenchi Nazar Semilla was 7th (32:10).

The 9-10 Girls had Zurielle Kenzie Galo at second place (29:45).

TLTG’s Kenshie Luke Cabando placed 4th in the 6-8 Boys (19:50) while fellow TLTG Rhexiel Belonguil rounded up the top Cebuano at second place in the 6-8 Girls (22:28). – Rappler.com