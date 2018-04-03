The Philippines previously took home the inaugural gold medal of the 2017 Southeast Asian Games ice hockey tournament at the expense of Thailand

Published 10:21 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines squandered a 2-0 lead to absorb a 4-7 loss to 2017 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games rivals Thailand on Tuesday, April 3 in the Challenge Cup of Asia ice hockey at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink.

Philippines captain Steven Fuglister scored the last gasp for the Philippines with 1.6 seconds left in the game via an assist from Paul Gabriel Sanchez despite surrendering the loss to Thailand.

Thailand dictated the game making a total of 49 shots to Philippines' 20 shots.

The Philippines previously took home the inaugural gold medal of the 2017 SEA Games ice hockey tournament at the expense of Thailand.

Thailand stands at 1-0 while Philippines falls to 0-1 in the 2018 International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Challenge Cup of Asia.

Philippines' goaltender Gianpietro Iseppi was named the Player of the Game for the nationals and Arthit Thamwongsin for Thailand.

In the 16th minute, Jann Gefrey So Tiong opened the scoring with a shot from the right wing via an assist from Julian Santiago. A minute later, Sanchez followed with a marker from the edge of the crease to double the lead.

Thailand immediately recovered with a goal by Papan Thanakroekkiat in the last 1:44 minute mark of the first period.

The Thais dominated the second period as Thamwongsin scored the equalizer in the 22nd minute. In the 29th minute, Masato Kitayama took the lead and moments later, a scuffle erupted that saw Thanakroekkiat pick up a minor penalty for charging.

The Thailand offense prevailed in the last two minutes of the second period as Phandaj Khuhakaew scored off a primary assist by Chanokchon Limpinphet and a secondary assist by Rakchai Ukwiboon.

The dagger came 30 seconds into the 3rd period where Khuhakaew finished off the pass from Kitayama that saw Thailand's lead balloon to 3, 5-2.

In the 56th minute, Philippines captain Fuglister scored via an assist from Jose Inigo Anton Cadiz, as he beat the defenders from the right flank and slotted it in. Thailand reasserted its dominance with an unasssisted goal by Chayutapon Kulrat 30 seconds later and Kitayama sealed the win off an assist from Hideki Nagayama.

The Philippines will face Kuwait on Thursday, April 5, 7 pm at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink. – Rappler.com