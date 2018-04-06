Miciano takes on kababayan Daniel Quizon in penultimate round of the elite Under-18 division

Published 11:09 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – One move away from winning, John Marvin Miciano instead agreed to draw his seventh round game against Malaysian Wong Yinn Long in the Asian Youth Chess Championship on Friday night, April 6 in Chiangmai, Thailand.

The 53-move draw in a Sicilian Defense kept Miciano in front of the centerpiece Under-18 division with six points, one point ahead of compatriot Daniel Quizon, Omidi Arya of Iran and Le Min Hoang of Vietnam.

Would Miciano regain his composure against Quizon whom he meets Saturday, April 7, in the eighth and penultimate game. The Philippines' chance to win its only gold medal in the 12 age-group divisions hangs in the balance.

"Too much pressure," said Miciano's FEU coach Jayson Gonzales in a Viber message. "I did experience such pressure and you could hardly see everything and (be) objective."

"Every player weak or strong experiences this. He will overcome, get mature, with strong nerves. Give him a year or two," added Gonzales. – Rappler.com