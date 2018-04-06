The Philippines, Thailand, and Mongolia share the top of the table with 6 points each off identical 2-1 records

Published 3:49 AM, April 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –The Philippine national men’s hockey team kept rolling on the rink with a 6-5 win over Mongolia in the 2018 Ice Hockey Challenge Cup at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink, Friday, April 6.

Captain Steven Fuglister scored 4 out of the 6 total goals to give the Philippines enough cushion to take home the victory before Mongolia rallied back with two late goals off shorthanded plays.

The Philippines, Thailand, and Mongolia share the top of the table with 6 points each off identical 2-1 records in the 2018 IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia. Thailand leads the standings due to a +14 goal difference (GD) while Philippines follows behind with a +11 GD and Thailand with +10.

The host team had leftover momentum from their 13-0 thrashing of Kuwait on Thursday, April 5, and carried it over to the Mongolians with two quick starting goals from team captain Steven Fuglister and Patrick Syquiatco.

Mongolia got on the scoreboard with an assisted goal from Enkhsukh Erdenetogtokh but the team then got slapped on with two consecutive infractions. The first period ended 3-2 in favor of the Filipinos after Fuglister traded goals with Erdenesukh Bold.

Both teams got sloppy with the infractions in the second period but Fuglister kept the team up with an assisted goal, 5-3, from Paul Sanchez. Then the duo turned the tables in the 45th minute of the contest with a Sanchez score off Fuglister’s help for a big 6-3 advantage.

With 4 minutes remaining, the national team managed to give up two consecutive goals from Tamir Ganbold and Gerelt Ider, prompting them to call a timeout. The Filipinos tightened up on defense in the waning moments of the game to come away with the win.

Philippines' last match will be against Singapore on the final day, Sunday, April 8, at the SM Mall of Asia Skating rink. – Rappler.com