Thailand evens its personal duel with the Filipinos at 4-4

Published 8:14 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul made his 23rd birthday doubly special as he helped Thailand repeat over the Philippines, 4-1, in their Davis Cup Asia Oceania Zone Group II second round tie at the Philippine Columbian Association shell-clay court in Plaza Dilao, Manila on Sunday, April 8.

The 6-foot-3 Trongcharoenchaikul used his height advantage to the fullest and bombed the 5-foot-8 Jeson Patrombon with 11 aces on the way to a 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 win, giving the top-seeded Thailand an insurmountable 3-1 lead in the best-of-5 tie.

Trongcharoenchaikul's victory was a fitting sequel to his overpowering 6-3, 6-4 win over rising star Joseph Brian Otico the other day.

By repeating over the Seoul Dragon City-backed Filipinos, the Thais advanced to the finals against either Lebanon or Hong Kong in September. The Lebanese currently lead their tie, 2-1, after winning the first two singles matches.

The tie-clinching win was Trongcharoenchaikul's 4th straight over a Filipino rival, having beaten AJ Lim and Petrombon in the same stage last year.

More than that, the Thais evened their personal duel with the Filipinos at 4-4.

Twins Sanchai and Sonchat Ratiwatana started the day right for Thailand by downing Johnny Arcilla and Francis Casey Alcantara, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, in the lone doubles match that broke a 1-1 tie after splitting the first two singles matches last Saturday, April 7.

"It was a tough win, it took us some time to adjust to the surface but when won the tiebreaker, we gained confidence in our shots and that was it," said Sonchat Ratiwatana.

The loss, however, hardly dampened the morale of Alcantara, saying: "We fell short but I’m happy with our performance." – Rappler.com