The hosts will stay in the top division of the Challenge Cup of Asia tournament

Published 9:31 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite blanking the Singapore team, 15-0, in their last game of the tournament, the Philippine men's ice hockey team took home the bronze medal in the 2018 edition of the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia on Sunday, April 8, at the SM Mall of Asia Skating Rink.

In the last 14.5 seconds of the game, Philippine captain Steven Fuglister capped the Philippines' campaign in the tournamant with a classic goal off Carl Montano's assist.

Team captain Steven Fulgister scores the last goal of the tournament in the last 14.5 seconds of the game.



PH wins 15-0 over Singapore and settles for the bronze in their Challenge Cup of Asia debut. @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/orS18o46hv — Bee Go (@beebeego09) April 8, 2018

Losing their opening game against first runner-up Thailand cost them the title and the chance of advancing to the 3rd division of the 2018 IIHF World Championships. Mongolia won its first title of the tournament after finishing with a silver in 2017.

The Philippines finished the tournament with 9 points, with a goal difference of +26. The hosts will stay in the top division of the Challenge Cup of Asia tournament.

In their last game against Singapore, Montano topscored for the team with 4 goals.

Jose Iñigo Cadiz opened the scoring in the 1:34 mark of the game via an assist by Montano. Four more goals from captain Steven Fuglister, BJ Imperial, Montano, and Jan Regencia followed that allowed Philippines to go up 5-0.

In the second period, the nationals had a clean play, registering zero penalties. Philippines left no mercy on Singapore with Fuglister scoring his second goal off his own chance and Cadiz, and Imperial following with their own second goals.

After getting booked for a minor penalty in the first period, Patrick Syquiatico made up for his own blunder with a goal assisted by Paolo Spafford. (9-0)

Samson closed out the second period with back-to-back goals in the last 4 minutes before the buzzer sounded. He also opened the 3rd period with an unassisted goal that gave him a personal 3-0 run.

Singapore attempted to gain possession in the scoreless next 13 minutes until Montano broke the ice with his 3rd goal after he charged down to go one-on-one with the goaltender. He continued for his 4th goal of an assist from Lenard Lancero. – Rappler.com