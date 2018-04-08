John Marvin Miciano has a one-point lead over 4 rivals in the Asian Youth Chess Championship Under-18 division, including 14-year-old Daniel Quizon

Published 10:28 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – John Marvin Miciano is set to become the country's latest International Master at the age of 17. In the last round of the Asian Youth Chess Championship Under-18 division, he faces GMH Thilakaratne of Sri Lanka.

He has the white pieces which is like having the first serve in tennis, but even the best servers are broken. He has a one-point lead over 4 rivals, including 14-year-old Daniel Quizon.

"He should play for a win, no question," said Miciano's FEU coach, Jayson Gonzales.

In Friday night's 8th and penultimate round, Miciano drew with Quizon. It was Miciano's 3rd straight draw after starting with 5 straight wins.

The-soft spoken Miciano tied 6th to 11th places in Sunday's blitz tournament where the best Philippine performer was Jerish John Velarde, 5th in the Under-12 division. – Rappler.com