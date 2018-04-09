Cena has campaigned for weeks to have a match against the Deadman at WWE's annual extravaganza

Published 9:53 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – John Cena got his wish: The Deadman is back.

The Undertaker, who appeared to have retired from in-ring competition at last year's WrestleMania, made his return at WWE's annual extravaganza this year on Sunday, April 8 (Monday, April 9 in the Philippines)

Cena campaigned for weeks to have a match against the Deadman at WrestleMania. He got what he wished for, but it was Undertaker who prevailed after a Tombstone Piledriver.

Up until Sunday, Cena sat in the crowd, frustrated that Undertaker didn't respond to his challenges.

Then a WWE referee approached Cena, telling him to prepare for something. Cena later made an official ring entrance, the lights went out, but Elias was the one who emerged.

Elias performed a song in the ring, but Cena cut him off and delivered an Attitude Adjustment on Elias.

The lights went out again afterwards, but this time, it's finally the Deadman who marched down the ring.

This is Undertaker's 24th win at WrestleMania in his illustrious career. He built a 21-match winning streak until his loss to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX.

He lost to Roman Reigns last year for his second WrestleMania loss. – Rappler.com