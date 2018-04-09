In his first match in over two years, the medically-cleared Bryan teams with Shane McMahon to send Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens packing from WWE SmackDown Live

Published 11:03 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The "Yes! Movement" was in full force on Sunday, April 8 (Monday, April 9 in the Philippines) when Daniel Bryan overcame medical obstacles to win at WrestleMania 34 in his first match in over two years.

Bryan – the SmackDown Live General Manager – teamed up with the show's Commissioner Shane McMahon to defeat renegades Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Zayn tapped out to Bryan's patented Yes Lock armbar. As a result, Owens and Zayn were kicked out of SmackDown Live.

Bryan was forced to retire in February 2016 due to a history of concussions. But he persistently sought second opinions from multiple doctors.

Nearly 3 weeks before WrestleMania 34, WWE officially announced that Bryan was medically cleared for in-ring competition.

Bryan and McMahon were in a middle of a feud with Owens and Zayn at the time, and it paved the way for the WrestleMania match.

Born Bryan Danielson, he made a name for himself in the independent pro wrestling scene, before he made his debut as Daniel Bryan in WWE in 2010.

He captivated the WWE audience, won multiple World Championships, and popularized the "Yes!" chant, which is done along with pointing up both arms repeatedly. – Rappler.com