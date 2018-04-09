Quite a rousing start before 78,000 fans for the new career of Ronda 'Rowdy' Rousey

Published 11:20 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ronda Rousey proved her signing with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) was no fluke, defeating Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag team match with Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34, Sunday (Monday, Manila time), April 8.

In front of 78,133 fans packing the Mercedes Benz Superdome, “Rowdy” Rousey strutted to the ring in full Roddy Piper regalia, complete with the iconic jacket and kilt as a tribute to the late Hall of Famer. However, the former UFC Champion took a back seat for the first few minutes as Angle and Triple H tussled for the first few minutes.

Being the more experienced tandem, Triple H and McMahon expertly kept Rousey from getting the tag from a battered Angle. McMahon even pulled Rousey off the ring aprons just to prevent her from tagging in.

However, this would come back as bad karma for the Raw Commissioner, as Angle finally crawled to tag the MMA superstar while Triple H was left out cold on the floor outside the ring. With McMahon left all alone, Rousey went to work with a series of crafty tosses and suplexes before pummeling a trapped McMahon with a flurry of punches and kicks in the corner.

This look though.#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/1FpdAbg8Zl — WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2018

Although the momentum shifted away to the McMahon side for a while, Rousey killed it with an emphatic Samoan drop, forcing Triple H to yank away the referee from the pinfall. The 14-time World Champion then set Rousey up for the Pedigree, which she countered with a Frankensteiner that transitioned to her deadly armbar. She would not get the submission finish, however, as McMahon snuck from behind and slapped on a rear naked choke. Still, Rousey again countered that to another armbar, which again was interrupted by “The Game.”

At this point, Rousey had enough, and took out her frustrations on a defenseless Triple H with another set of punches and kicks.

ROWDY @RondaRousey is PLAYING THE GAME!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/1vBO7aiigG — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

Moments later, Angle again took Triple H out of the equation as Rousey applied one final armbar on McMahon, who was finally forced to tap out.

RIGHT where she wants her.#WrestleMania @RondaRousey pic.twitter.com/ky8zWiN9Zl — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) April 9, 2018

The submission finish marks Rousey’s first official victory as a professional wrestler, while Triple H was sent to his 13th WrestleMania loss – the most in WWE history. – Rappler.com