For clinching the title, Miciano becomes the country's newest International Master at 17 years old

Published 10:20 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – John Marvin Miciano won the premier Under-18 division of the Asian Youth Chess Championship in Chiangmai, Thailand on Monday, April 9.

By beating a dour GMH Thilakartne of Sri Lanka in a 43-move Sicilian Defense, Miciano scored 7.5 out of 9 rounds, unbeaten and secured the International Master title.

"He secured the IM title ahead of schedule. We set 2018 for this. Next year, hopefully, he can be a grandmaster," said his FEU coach Jayson Gonzales in Manila.

Miciano is the 17th active International Master in the Philippines, based on the World Chess Federation (FIDE) rating list.

Daniel Quizon, a 14-year-old from Dasmarinas High School, finished second with 6.5 points. Third was the top seeded Vietnamese Tran Minh Tuang, whom Quizon upset in the second round, with 6 points.

The other Filipinos finished out the medal hunt. Al Basher Buto was 17th in the Under 8, Daren dela Cruz, 12th in the girls' Under 10, Mark Jay Bacojo, 8th and Jerish John Velarde 26th in the boys' Under 12; Antoinette Racasa, 35th in the girls' Under 12, Jerome Aragones, 28th, in the boys Under 14; Jerlyn Mae San Diego, 12th in the girls Under 14; Michael Concio Jr, 16th and Gal Palasigue, 18th in the boys' Under-16; Sebastian Mhage Gerriahlou, 20th, in the girls Under 16 and Kylen Joy Mordido, 17th in the girls' Under-18.

Velarde was the other Philippine medalist, getting bronze in the Under 12 rapid chess event.

The 17-year-old Miciano, who missed the FEU high school graduation ceremonies because he was playing here, was unbeaten.

After winning four straight games with strong tactical play, Miciano drew his next three games. He surmounted a minor crisis in the seventh round when his Malaysian foe blundered and offered draw. Miciano accepted his offer and missed an instant win.

"I had to calm him down," said Gonzales, who stayed in Manila steering the FEU team. "This happens to every player."

Miciano will be joining the Bangkok Open which starts on April 12, his father Juanito said. – Rappler.com