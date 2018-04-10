Their opening day loss to Thailand prevents them from winning the gold medal

Published 3:47 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – In their Challenge Cup of Asia debut, the Philippine Men's Ice Hockey team claimed a bronze medal as the country hosted the 2018 edition at the SM Mall of Asia Skating rink from April 3 to 8.

Despite immediately claiming a podium finish, the nationals missed a gold medal opportunity due to their opening day loss to Thailand. The Philippines had won the gold medal over Thailand in the inaugural Southeast Asian (SEA) Games Ice Hockey tournament.

After 16 scoreless minutes, the Philippines scored two consecutive goals until Thailand answered back in the last 1:44 minutes of the first period. The hosts eventually blew their 2-0 lead as Thailand scored a total of 5 unanswered goals.

The Philippines' offense only recovered late in the 3rd period as team captain Steven Fuglister scored the last two goals for the team to cut the deficit.

Fuglister still feels regret over the match, as the Philippines went undefeated in their remaining games, even edging out champions Mongolia. However, this loss will push them to do come out stronger in next year's tournament.

"In the end, that game was the deciding factor that we ended on 3rd and not on gold. But it's done, we're happy and we're proud of our bronze medal and we'll just try to do it better next year," said Fuglister.

Two months before the tournament, the Philippine men's ice hockey team had to face transitioning to new coach Jonathan de Castro.

De Castro aimed to structure the team and made sure that everyone in the team is given a role to deliver during the games.

"Everybody has a role, and that was my plan going forward. From the first line to the 4th line, everyone had purpose. You brought them in here for that exact purpose that I wanted and they showed it," said De Castro.

Fuglister and team were grateful for De Castro's efforts and knowledge as the 32-year-old team captain saw the growth of the team since it first started in 2015.

"He [De Castro] likes his strategies, he likes clear structures in our games. Before, we were like the rock and roll kind that we just go and skate. Now, we play more with a system and I think it benefits us," said Fuglister.

The Philippine men's ice hockey team is looking to defend their SEA Games gold medal and have a better run in next year's Challenge Cup of Asia where a gold medal will give them a chance to enter the World Championship. – Rappler.com