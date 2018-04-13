Filipinos who want to get a firsthand experience of Spartan Race Philippines' obstacle course camp can avail it for free from April 13 to 15

MANILA, Philippines – Spartan Race Philippines opened its obstacle course camp at the W Fifth Avenue Building in Bonifacio Global City, providing Filipino obstacle course racers a place to train.

The camp, which had its grand opening on Friday, April 13, has a myriad of obstacles that will keep obstacle racers busy before they participate in Spartan PH's upcoming events this year.

The obstacle course consists of the bender, monkey bars, twister, Hercules hoist, multi rig, rope climb, Olympus, bucket brigade and sand bag carry.

Those who want to get a firsthand experience of the obstance course camp can avail it for free from Friday until Sunday, April 15, and Spartan PH will be giving proper assistance through its coaches.

Spartan PH race director Mike Reyes said the ultimate goal for them is to make obstacle course racing an Olympic sport.

"It's overtaking marathon and triathlon by high degree and there are a lot of international federations looking at getting it internationally viewed as a legitimate sport and hopefully, we'll see it at the SEA Games next year and the goal is the 2024 Paris Olympics," said Reyes.

"The sport is radically growing and radically getting recognition throughout the world."

Upcoming races

Following a successful race in Porac, Pampanga which drew more than 3,300 racers and 800 spectators last February, Spartan PH will be having its first race outside Luzon as it heads to Foressa Trails in Balamban, Cebu for the Spartan Sprint on June 16.

Spartan Race events feature 3 distances, namely Sprint, a 5km race with 25+ obstacles, Super, a 13km race with 25+ obstacles and Beast, a 21km race with 30+ obstacles.

Racers who will finish the 3 in a calendar year will be included in Spartan's Trifecta Tribe.

Spartan PH will then be returning to Central Luzon on September 15 to 16 for the inaugural Trifecta Weekend, which will offer all of the 3 Spartan races.

The Trifecta Weekend is the finale of the Southeast Asian Championship Series and racers all over the world are expected to flock the Philippines for a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Championships in Lake Tahoe, USA.

