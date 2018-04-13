Janairo's win gives the Philippines two golds medals here

Published 7:31 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Karen Janairo, a UST physical education major, won the Philippines' second gold medal at the close of the Singapore Open athletics championship Thursday, April 12.

Janairo, 18, whose specialty is the 100m hurdles, won the 200m in 25.78, far from her personal best of 25.13. The Philippines' other gold came from Neri, who quit in his senior year in education at UST two years ago to concentrate on athletics.

Janairo was also a member of the 4x100 meter relay team that finished second, matching earlier silver medal finishes by Marestella Torres and Merwin Guarte.

Torres cleared 6.06 meters in the long jump. Guarte took second with 3:58.69 in the 1,500, where Elbren Neri, the 800m winner, was third in 3:59.64.

Janairo, Eloisa Luzon, Kim Zulueta and Jeremiah Malonzo ran 47.80 to finish the relay behind a Japanese team led by the veteran Chisato Fukushima. The Japaese quartet won in 44.31, a new meet record.

Bronze medallists were Melvin Calano in the men's javelin ( 63.69m), Evalyn Palabrica in the women's javelin (46.39m). Janry Ubas, still below his 2017 form, finished fourth in the long jump with 7.39 meters and Aries Toledo ended in fourth place with 7.28 meters.

The men's 4x400m relay team of Eduardo Alejan, Archand Bagsit, Michael del Prado and Raymund Alferos did not start the race, which was won by a Malaysian squad in 3:12.70.

Timewise, del Prado's 53 .26 in the 400m hurdles and Clinton Bautista's 15.13 which matched his personal best were noteworthy.

This is the second international competition for the Philippine team, which is gearing up for the 2018 Asian Games. – Rappler.com