Published 11:24 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino died on Wednesday, April 18. He was 82.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced the news on its website.

Born in Italy, Sammartino was WWE's biggest star during the 1960s and 1970s, when the company was known as World Wide Wrestling Federation or WWWF (and later World Wrestling Federation or WWF).

He was the longest-reigning WWE Champion in history, holding the belt for over 7 years, from May 1963 to January 1971. He won the belt from "The Nature Boy" Buddy Rogers, then defended it against the likes of Gorilla Monsoon, Killer Kowalski, "Big Cat" Ernie Ladd, and George "The Animal" Steele.

Sammartino won the WWE title a second time in 1973, and held it for another 3 years and 4 months.

He appeared in the first-ever WrestleMania in 1985 and competed in next year's event.

He left WWE in 1988, and became critical of the company due to the use of steroids among some of its wrestlers, as well as WWE's "edgier" creative direction at the time.

But after over two decades, he and WWE mended fences. Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013. – Rappler.com