The 59-floor, stair-climbing marathon turns out to be much tougher even for the elite contenders

Published 4:31 PM, July 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Poland's Piotr Łobodzinski and Australia's Suzy Walsham emerged as repeat champions in the Kerry Sports Manila Vertical Run 2018 with EastWest Bank on Sunday, July 8 at Shangri-La at the Fort, Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Łobodzinski, who has competed in similar events in Paris and New York, clocked in at 6 minutes and 56 seconds to bag his 3rd straight win in the men's elite category of the 59-floor, stair-climbing race.

Walsham finished at 8 minutes and 13 seconds to defend the women's title.

Despite topping the race anew, both fell short of their bid to beat their previous records due to a change in the race layout.

“This year the course was [a] little bit different because we have to switch the staircase and it was [a] little bit longer," said Łobodzinski, who tallied 6 minutes and 19 seconds in the previous run.

Walsham, on the other hand, bucked a calf muscle strain injury.

“I think I was about 20-25 seconds slower. So not too bad but I’ve had a bit of an injury in my calf… and it’s just not getting better and before the race... I was very worried. But it went fine in the stairs, so I’ve felt like I had quite a strong race,” she said.

Andrico Mahilum and Rosalyn Russell, meanwhile, finished first among Filipino racers.

“Syempre medyo na-excite kasi madaming malakas eh. Hindi lang naman ako yung malakas na Pinoy tapos syempre pinaghandaan nila to,” Mahilum said.

(I was a bit excited because there were so many strong competitors. I wasn't the only strong Philippine bet because many prepared for this."

Russell topped the Filipina racers with a time of 9:26 minutes to beat her previous record of 9:56.

“Happy but still [a] little bit disappointed because I tried to be in the top 3 for the elite which is still a very tight competition. My target for this year is 8 [minutes] which is too ambitious – but maybe if the route is the same, because I’m used to straight up. So for me, it’s a little bit harder,” she said.

Race director David Shin explained that the penthouse with the old staircase got sold that’s why they had to change routes.

The elite and full-challenge categories had participants racing up 59 floors with 1,353 steps.

The next leg of the vertical run series will be in Beijing on August 25.

At the end of the series, the racer with the highest number of points will be crowned as world champion in the final leg in Hong Kong on December 2. – Rappler.com