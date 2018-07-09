The 8-time champion has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind the record he set from the 3rd round in 2015 to this title triumph in 2006

Published 1:12 AM, July 10, 2018

LONDON, UK – Roger Federer needed just 16 minutes to win the opening set in a 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 win over France's Adrian Mannarino to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarterfinal on Monday, July 9.

Eight-time champion Federer will be playing in his 53rd Grand Slam last-8 when he tackles either Gael Monfils of France or Kevin Anderson, the 8th-seeded South African.

Top seed Federer, 36, has now won 32 consecutive sets at Wimbledon, just two behind his record set from the 3rd round in 2005 to his title triumph in 2006.

"It was crucial for him to stay in the match at the beginning of the second set and then it got tougher," said Federer after his 6th win in 6 meetings against French left-hander Mannarino.

"You always tend to play better against better players and I am happy to be back in the second week of Wimbledon."

Federer boasts a 4-0 career record against 2017 US Open runner-up Anderson and 9-4 over Monfils.

Monfils and Anderson have yet to get to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, although the French shotmaker may just be the slight favorite as he has a 5-0 winning record over the big South African.

Later Monday, two-time champion Rafael Nadal attempts to make the quarterfinals for the first time since he finished runner-up in 2011.

The world No. 1 faces Czech world No. 93 Jiri Vesely, who has never got past the 4th round of a Grand Slam.

Victory for Nadal over his fellow left-hander would take him into a 35th Grand Slam quarterfinal.

It would also give him a last-8 clash against Juan Martin del Potro, the 5th seeded Argentine, or unseeded Gilles Simon of France.

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic, seeded a lowly 12 this year, can make his 10th Wimbledon quarterfinal if he defeats unseeded Karen Khachanov, the world No. 40 from Russia.

The winner of that clash will take on either Japan's 24th seed Kei Nishikori or unseeded Ernests Gulbis.

World No. 130 Gulbis came through qualifying and shocked 4th seeded German Alexander Zverev in the 3rd round.

Gulbis has played 3 successive 5-set matches to get this far and is bidding to become just the 6th qualifier to reach the last-8 at Wimbledon.

Should No. 103 Mackenzie McDonald defeat former runner-up Milos Raonic later Monday, it will be the first time since 2000 that two men outside the top 100 have made the Wimbledon quarterfinals. – Rappler.com