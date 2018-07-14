The showdown between the two tennis icons gets halted for the night following a record 6-hour semis match between Anderson and Isner

LONDON, United Kingdom – Novak Djokovic led Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11/9) in their Wimbledon semifinal when it was halted for the night on Friday, July 14.

Djokovic, the three-time champion, saved 3 set points in the third set which finished two minutes past the 11 pm tournament curfew.

The match will resume Saturday.

Earlier, Kevin Anderson became the first South African man in 97 years to reach the Wimbledon final after beating John Isner 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 in 6 hours and 36 minutes.

It was the second longest singles match ever played at a Grand Slam. (READ: Anderson reaches Wimbledon final after epic 6-hour thriller)

The marathon match, which finished shortly before 8 pm, forced Nadal and Djokovic to start under the roof.

Nadal, the 2008 and 2010 champion, trails Djokovic, the 2011, 2014 and 2015 winner, 26-25 in a rivalry which began at Roland Garros 12 years ago.

Nadal, 32, is back in the semifinals at Wimbledon for the first time since 2011 when he finished runner-up to Djokovic.

He is chasing an 18th Grand Slam title which would put him just two behind Roger Federer.

Victory in the semifinal would put him in a 6th Wimbledon final and 25th at the majors.

Djokovic, meanwhile, is seeking a 5th final at the All England Club and 22nd at the Slams.

The 31-year-old is eyeing a 13th major after making the semifinals of a Slam for the first time since finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Open. – Rappler.com