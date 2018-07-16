The two champions earn themselves a spot in the National Finals where they can seek the Milo Marathon King and Queen titles

Published 5:11 PM, July 16, 2018

URDANETA, Philippines – Christabel Martes and Kurt Jomar Lamparas bested 13,000 other participants in the 42nd National Milo Marathon in Pangasinan on Sunday, July 15.

Elite runner Martes and track racer Lamparas took home gold in the women's and men's divisions of the 21K run with times of 1:31:35 and 1:45:26, respectively.

The two champions each pocketed a cash prize of P10,000 and earned themselves a spot in the National Finals in Laoag on December 9, to try and claim the Milo Marathon King and Queen titles.

Martes, a former Southeast Asian Games athlete, was coming off an injury 3 weeks before the race but managed to reclaim the title she won in Urdaneta last year.

"Because of that, the race was extra challenging for me. But I persevered and kept my own pace. I am very pleased that I still managed to claim the top prize," she said.



Like Martes, Lamparas has had his share of hardships.

"I got blisters when I was at the 10K mark, which made it hard for me to continue because the pain was getting worse as I went on. But I was determined to push through and ran along with the others I was with," he said.

Cesar Castaneto Jr (1:14:31) and Robeno Javier (1:16:48) placed second and 3rd, respectively, in the men's division, while Rowena Valdez (1:40:19) and Jocelyn Elijeran (1:46:53) clinched silver and bronze, respectively, on the women's side.

The 42nd National Milo Marathon heads for Metro Manila on July 29 before having stops in Tarlac, Batangas, Lucena, Iloilo, Cebu, General Santos, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, and ultimately, Laoag for the National Finals. – Rappler.com