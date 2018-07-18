The veteran cue artist clips Japanese Naoyuki Oi in the final to capture the men's 10-ball crown

Published 5:27 PM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino cue artist Lee Vann Corteza toppled Japanese Naoyuki Oi, 8-7, to rule the men's 10-ball in the the 31st Japan Open 2018 Championship on Monday, July 16, at the New Pier Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Corteza outlasted the hometown bet in a thrilling finale to complete a tournament sweep and bag the ¥1,200,00 prize (P568,000).

The pride of Mintal, Davao City also downed Tadasu Sukigihara of Japan, 8-6, in the Round of 16; Cheng Yu-Hsuan of Chinese-Taipei, 8-3, in the quarterfinal; and Wu Kun Lin of Chinese Taipei, 8-4, in the semifinal.

In the earlier rounds, Corteza’s other victims include Satoshi Oaki of Japan, 9-3, in the last 32; Sho Tsuken of Japan, 9-1, in the round of 64; and Naoki Yamashita of Japan, 9-6, in the group eliminations. – Rappler.com