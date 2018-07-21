Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech breaks the world 3000m steeplechase mark by 8 seconds

Published 5:30 PM, July 21, 2018

MONACO, Principality of Monaco – Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoech set a new 3000m steeplechase world record in the Diamond League meet in Monaco on Friday, July 20.

Chepkoech, 27, ran 8 minutes and 44.32 sec to shatter the previous best set in 2016 by Kenyan-born Bahraini Ruth Jebet, whose name headlined an Athletics Integrity Unit report released earlier Friday into alleged doping.

Olympic champion Jebet had run 8:52.78 before Chepkoech, aided by a couple of pacemakers, shot around more than 6 seconds faster at the Stade Louis II track in perfect racing conditions.

Chepkoech's remarkable effort also smashed her own previous personal best by more than 15 seconds.

“I wanted to break the world record, that was the plan from the beginning of the season,” said Chepkoech. “And I was aware the biggest chance would be at Monaco due to weather, crowds and the whole environment. And this plan worked well.”



Event report:https://t.co/yIUqRAOgTB pic.twitter.com/GY28iqH56q — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 21, 2018

–Rappler.com