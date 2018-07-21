The 14-time major winner is right in contention at the top of a packed leaderboard

Published 12:40 AM, July 22, 2018

CARNOUSTIE, United Kingdom – Tiger Woods rediscovered his golden touch on Saturday, July 22, with 6 birdies in his 3rd round moving him into a share of the lead at the British Open.

After two underwhelming even-par rounds, Woods needed something special in the 3rd round at Carnoustie and he was on course for just that after reaching the 16th hole at 6 under for a tournament he has won 3 times.

Three successive birdies from the 9th to the 11th sent the 42-year-old to 5 under and a birdie on the par-5 14th into a share of the lead with fellow Americans, defending champion Jordan Spieth, overnight leaders Kevin Kisner and Zach Johnson and Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Spieth had got his round going with an eagle at the par-4 first hole which signalled his intent, and a birdie on the 4th to 6 under.

The later starters were hoping the afternoon conditions would remain as calm as the morning, when Justin Rose fired a superb 7-under-par round of 64 to move to 4-under overall.

Rose's effort equalled the lowest round in an Open on the Scottish links, although it was not quite good enough to trouble Fleetwood's overall course record of 63, set last year. – Rappler.com