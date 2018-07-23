Jermyn Prado and Jeremy Maraña reigned supreme in the PRUride PH 2018’s Philippine National Road Race Championships

Published 8:55 PM, July 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – National cycling champions Jermyn Prado and Jeremy Maraña will headline the Philippine delagation for the 6th Prudential RideLondon in the capital city of United Kingdom from July 28 to 29.

The two Filipinas, who reigned supreme in the PRUride PH 2018’s Philippine National Road Race Championships, will be joined by fellow national titlists Ismael Grospe and Aidan Mendoza in what is billed as the largest cycling festival in the world.

Prado, a double-gold national champ after ruling the Women’s Elite and Criterium Women’s Elite, did not rest on her laurels. Instead, she trained with male cyclists to strenghten her skills, especially since this was her first time competing in RideLondon.

"Nag-eensayo ako nang maigi sa Olongapo kasama 'yung Team Philippine Navy Standard Insurance. Bale sumasama ako sa boys para mabatak,” said Prado, who will see action in the 100-mile event.

(I train hard in Olongapo with Team Philippine Navy Standard Insurance. I train with the boys so I can improve my strength.)

"Nag-i-speed training kami sa Subic, sumasali ako ng mga local races, nag-gi-gym din ako."

(We do speed training in Subic, I join local races and go to the gym as well.)

The 17-year-old Maraña, meanwhile, is both honored and pressured to represent the country in the Individual Time Trial Women’s U-23 as one of the youngest participants.

"Masaya pero minsan nape-pressure kasi iisipin nila sayo, malakas [ka]. Kaya kapag natalo ka, ang sad kasi nga ang taas ng expectations nila [sayo]."

(I'm happy but also pressured since they think that I'm strong. So if I lose, it is sad because I will not live up to their expectations.)

Maraña was a originally a track and field player before discovering cycling and she aims to bring the country recognition.

"Ngayon ang goal ko naman, [makasali sa] SEA Games, parang step by step para makuha yung pangarap ko. Syempre pangarap ko rin mag-Olympics."

(My goal is to make the SEA Games. Of course, I also want to reach the Olympics.)

In men's play, Mendoza and Grospe will try their luck in Criterium Men’s U-23 and Philippine National Road Race Championship Men’s Elite U-23, respectively.

Also joining RideLondon are cycling hobbyists Jun Minagawa, Ryan Lamayo, John Kenneth Cruz and Bertrand Teplitxky, who are all joining the Surrey 100 event. – Carla Molina/Rappler.com

Carla Molina is a Rappler intern.