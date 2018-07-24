The Team Sunweb rider is one of the favorites to win the 2018 Classique

Published 6:00 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino-American road cyclist Coryn Rivera will be back in the capital of England on Saturday, July 28, to defend her Prudential RideLondon Classique title.

The Team Sunweb rider has been in scintillating form in 2018 and will be one of the favorites to win the Classique for the second straight time.

"Last year Coryn Rivera timed her sprint to perfection to win and she really is the rider in form at the moment. But there are a whole host of women who, if they get it right on the day, could take the title this year which will make it another thrilling race I’m sure," said race director Mick Bennett.

Filipino-American Rivera will be up against the cream of crop in the world’s female sprinting front as the London Classique is the 16th round of the UCI Women’s WorldTour.

2016 winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle High5), last year’s runner-up Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla Pro Cycling), Belgium speedster Jolien d’Hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) and 2016 world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels-Dolmans) will all be on the start line.

Rivera aims to continue her hot streak after winning the overall title at the OVO Energy Women’s Tour last June.

WaowDeals Pro Cycling pair Marianne Vos and Dani Rowe who finished in second and third overall at this year’s Women’s Tour will also again be racing in London.

Multiple world champion Vos, who won the 2012 London Olympic road race, finished 4th in last year’s Classique, while Rowe will hope to lead a British charge which will also include Alice Barnes from Canyon SRAM Racing.

World champion Chantal Blaak of Boels-Dolmans, 2017 2nd runner-up Lisa Brennauer (Wiggle High5) and 2015 winner Barbara Guarischi (Team Virtu Cycling) and 2014 victor Giorgia Bronzini (Cylance Pro Cycling) are also in the field.

“I’m delighted that once again we have attracted the very best sprinters in the world to the Prudential RideLondon Classique," added Bennett.

Nine of the top 10 teams in the UCI Women’s WorldTour rankings will be racing in this year’s London Classique. – Rappler.com