Belingon is determined to defeat a two-division world champion

Published 10:39 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Top bantamweight contender Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of Baguio City, Philippines will go head-to-head with reigning ONE Featherweight & Lightweight World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Sydney, Australia in the ONE Interim Bantamweight World Championship.

Belingon (18-5) admitted that he would have a better shot against Brazilian Bibiano Fernandes, but he chose to challenge Nguyen (11-2) instead.

"Beating Martin will be huge for my career. He is a two-division world champion at both featherweight and lightweight. If I defeat him, I just beat a two-division world champion. Think about that for a second. I am excited to get into the cage this Friday night and do what I do best," said Belingon during the press conference held on July 24.

This challenge allowed Belingon to earn the respect of his opponent Nguyen, who was on his way to claim his 3rd division world title in the Bantamweight category,

"Mad respect to Kevin Belingon for accepting this challenge. He didn’t have to, but he did. And that just speaks volume of the kind of warrior this guy is. I have complete and total respect for a martial artist with his values and principles. In a huge way, I see a lot of similarities between us. We are both hungry, and we are both determined for victory," said Nguyen.

Former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki (40-8, 1NC) of Tokyo, Japan and Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai (9-2) of Bangkok, Thailand are co-main event participants who will do battle for lightweight supremacy.

Under the same card, the legendary Renzo Gracie (13-7-1, 1NC) of Brazil will face Yuki Kondo (60-34-9) of Japan in a historic bout between legends of the cage.

Hometown hero and former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard “Landslide” Folayang (19-6) of Baguio City, Philippines and Aziz Pahrudinov (20-0-1) of Dagestan, Russia will compete in a much-anticipated 3-round lightweight contest.

After losing his lightweight title to Nguyen in 2016, wushu practitioner Folayang is determined to climb his way back to the top.

"The ONE lightweight division is incredibly deep and with lots of talent. Getting to the top is very hard, but once you are there, it’s a great feeling. I am determined to get back to the top," said Folayang. – Rappler.com