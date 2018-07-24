Jann Mari Nayre wins the boys' singles table tennis tournament in the 10th ASEAN School Games

Published 10:54 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jann Mari Nayre continues to be in fine form as he clinched the boys singles title in the 10th ASEAN School Games table tennis tournament on Tuesday, July 24.

Nayre defeated Singapore's Josh Chua Shao Han, 3-1, in the finals. The young Filipino table tennis star advanced to the title match after blanking Malaysia's Javen Choong 3-0.

Nayre became the first Filipino paddler to land a spot in the Youth Olympic Games as he secured the berth in the Rarotonga qualifiers in the Cook Islands last June. He will be competing in 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games from October 6 to 18, 2018.

Nayre also represented the Philippines in the 2017 Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but failed to bring home a medal. – Rappler.com