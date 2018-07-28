Here's some good news from the Philippine Paralympic Committee and other roundup of local sports events

Published 4:45 PM, July 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The country’s differently-abled athletes found a new ally in time for their campaign in the 2018 Asian Para Games this October in Pelambang, Indonesia.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC), formerly Philippine Sports Association for the Differently Abled (PHILSPADA), received a P150,000 donation from the Caesar Wongchuking-led Mighty Sports Apparels and Accessories, Inc.

The cash donation came from Mighty Sports’ championship winnings in the 2018 Republika Cup held in Bulacan last April.

A simple turnover ceremony was held at the PPC headquarters in Pasig recently with executive director Dennis Esta and para athletes Edwin Villanueva, Roland Sabido and Rufo Tablang in attendance.

Local athletic apparel manufacturer Mighty Sports was represented by Caesar Angelo Wongchuking, Dr. Edwin John L. Sy and Gen. MelitoMabilin (ret.).

“This donation will be a big help for our para athletes in their upcoming participation in Indonesia,” said Esta.

GAB issues licenses to pro 3-point shooters

The Games and Amusement Board (GAB) recently issued licenses to the first professional 3-point shooters in the country.

GAB Chairman Abraham Kahlil B. Mitra also signed a resolution that paves the way for the professionalization of the 3-point shootout competition in the Philippines, the first of its kind in Asia.

Benjie Zamora Peralta, 39, and Jan Carlos “JC” Cifra, 25, both qualified for a professional license after both scoring 17-of-30 attempts from deep at Kings of Threes, a yearly 3-point shooting tournament organized by Subic Bay Development & Industrial Estate Corp (SUDECO), where they were both monthly winners.

Cifra explained that he only joined the competition on a whim.

“For enjoyment lang naman, [kaya] na-surprise lang talaga ako na qualified na ako for a license,” said Cifra, who’s also a Guinness record-holder for most 3-points made in a minute at 26.

(It’s just for enjoyment that’s why I was really surprised that I’m qualified for a license.)

Peralta, meanwhile, said he had really planned to get a license as soon as he found out about the qualifications.

“Tagal ko nang naglalaro ng 3-point shootout. Pinangarap ko talaga magkaroon ng license,” he said.

(I’ve been playing in 3-point shootouts for a long time. I really hoped to have a license.)

According to SUDECO president Atty. Paul A. Elauria, the company is still in the process of “fine-tuning” the competition.

“We have to specialize in 3-point shooting [for] the Philippines to reclaim its basketball glory,” he said.

With the resolution, GAB not only legitimizes 3-point contests as one of its duly recognized professional sports in the country, but also ensures the protection of the sport’s athletes and organizers. – Franco Luna

Team Phenom dominates Red Bull Reign 3x3, nails US finals berth

Team Phenom overwhelmed Team LGU, 11-6, in the local finals of the Red Bull Reign 3x3 tournament to earn the right to represent the Philippines in the world finals in Washington D.C.

The winning squad composed of former UE Red Warrior Jai Flores, Carl Kenneth Sumalacay, John Rom Alvarado, and Jordan Sta. Ana pulled away early, 10-4, following a 6-0 run.

“Excited [kami] na makapunta sa Washington D.C. [Kasi] syempre, lahat [nag-punta] dito para manalo, [and] kami yung pinalad na mag-champion,” said Alvarado.

(We’re excited to go to Washington D.C because everyone came here to win, and we were fortunate to be the champion.)

Team LGU settled for silver while the Souldiers Team, which won over Team Pacita, 14-13, ranked 3rd.

Red Bull Reign, which debuted in the country last year, is the brand’s signature basketball tournament. It is also the only open international 3x3 basketball in the world. – Carla Molina and Franco Luna/Rappler.com