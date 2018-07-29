The French-Filipino celebrity attains a personal 10K milestone despite the early morning rain

Published 12:52 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Solenn Heusaff continues to be a "fitspiration" as she achieved her personal best in the 10-kilometer run and cracked into the top 10 in the 42nd National Milo Marathon leg on Sunday, July 29, at the Mall of Asia grounds.

The French-Filipino celebrity clocked 55:56 and finished 10th in the female 10K division.

"I was trying to beat my last one which was 57 (minutes) tapos now I did [55:56] so it’s a way better time, so I was able to keep my word and you could see all the training comes in handy," said Heussaff.

Heussaff was surprised that the early morning rain kept her hydrated and boosted her performance despite the discomfort it initially brought.

"I actually think that the rain helped, so at first I thought it might bother you because the shoes do get heavy, it felt like I was running with weights because my socks were drenched but I didn’t stop one time to drink because I felt hydrated from the rain, I think I saved a lot of time by not stopping at the water stations, I usually do twice per race," recalled Heussaff.

The model-actress admitted that she was even more motivated in this run as older racers and differently-abled participants also competitively raced with her.

"There was an 80-year-old guy in front of me, and there was a guy who had a crutch, one leg, who was boosting through the race so that gave me that extra push."

Heussaff won't stop breaking barriers in races, but expect her to pull off more surprises in other sports.

"I think that it’s important to try to find something new, maybe try a different sport, I can go back to squash which I used to play or swimming, just to keep your muscles guessing," said Heussaff. – Rappler.com