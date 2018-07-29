The top placers in the Manila leg hope for a repeat win in the national finals where they get a chance to earn spots in the 2019 Manila SEA Games

Published 6:43 PM, July 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Manila Milo Marathon champions Christine Hallasgo and Jeson Agravante boosted their chances of qualifying for the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games after ruling the 42-kilometer race on Sunday, July 29 at the Mall of Asia grounds.

Former Milo king Agravante made a successful comeback as he clocked 2 hours, 35 minutes and 10 seconds to top the men's full marathon. He led the race from the get-go that saw Erick Paniqui finish second (2:42:41) and Bryan Quinco at 3rd (2:43:59).

Male 42.195-k top 10 finishers



On the podium:

Jeson Agravante (2:35:10)

Erick Paniqui (2:42:41)

Bryan Quinco (2:43:59) pic.twitter.com/w4TCf7FGp4 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

Hallasgo, who hails from Bukidnon, joined her first full marathon in the Manila leg and made immediate impact with a 3:05:17 clocking to rule the women's side. She pulled away from runners-up Jho-an Villarma and Cinderella Lorenzo in the 15th-17th kilometer-mark along Buendia.

Villarma checked in 9 minutes later to finish second (3:14:28) while 2017 Manila leg champion Lorenzo placed 3rd with a time of 3:17:46.

Female 42.195-k top 10 finishers.



On the podium:

Christine Hallasgo (3:05:17)

Jho-an Villarma (3:14:48)

Cinderella Lorenzo (3:17:46)



| via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/VPRwkMm4i8 — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

"It was already pre-agreed with the PATAFA that whoever will be the awarded the king and queen of this year’s Milo Marathon, they will give first dibs to represent the Philippines in the SEA Games," said Milo sports executive director Lester Castillo.

The annual tournament, which is already in its 42nd edition, attracted 27,835 participants in the Manila leg. The increased number of participants also allows the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) to identify new and promising talents.

"One of the reasons why PATAFA has committed to ensuring the Milo Marathon king and queen will represent the SEA Games next year is that ang dami na sumasali, ang ganda na ng execution, naniniwala sila na yung mga nananalo dito are the best in the Philippines (a lot are joining, the execution is smooth and they believe that the best in the Philippines join Milo Marathon)," added Castillo.

Castillo also cited Olympian and 2017 SEA Games gold medalist Mary Joy Tabal as a prime example as she is a product of the Milo Marathon tournaments. Tabal bagged her 5th straight Milo Marathon tiara last December in an emotional win since it came just 22 hours after the death of her father. (READ: Mary Joy Tabal completes historic Milo 5-peat in her toughest race ever)

"Nauwi niya yung (SEA Games) gold so naniniwala talaga sila sa Milo sports program (She brought home the gold so they believe in the Milo sports program) that it can really bring out the best athletes that can represent us in the international competitions."

In the 21K category, veteran distance runner Nhea Ann Barcena (1:31:02) and national team member Richard Salaño (1:08:46) clinched the top spots and also automatically advanced to the national finals after meeting the qualifying time.

21k first placers Nhea Ann Barcena and Richard Salaño. pic.twitter.com/wB4V1bGX5c — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

Male half-marathon (21k) top 10 finishers.



On the podium:

Richard Salaño (1:08:46)

Jujet de Asis (1:15:35)

Edward Flores (1:17:21)



| via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/vESMbURNSO — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

Female half-marathon (21k) top 10 finishers.



On the podium:

Nhea Ann Barcena (1:31:02)

Edna Agoo (1:44:25)

Kristine Santillan (1:48:20) pic.twitter.com/mf0Eo3IV2y — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

Top 10 finishers' results of each category are as follows:

Milo Marathon 42.195-k qualifying race top finishers | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/ZmOmHkGS4C — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

CORRECTION: there was a typographical error on the results as 6th placer Cipriane Topia’s registered a time of 1:20:03 instead of 1:29:03 pic.twitter.com/9EbF7wnuML — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 29, 2018

42nd National Milo Marathon Leg 2 (Manila) 3k, 5k and 10k top finishers. | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/XshHwFHNUx — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) July 28, 2018

