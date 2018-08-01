Age-group berths for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in France are up for grabs in the Cebu race

Published 5:06 PM, August 01, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Age groupers gear up for a spirited battle not only for top honors in their respective divisions but also for world championship berths when the Ironman 70.3 Philippines Asia-Pacific fires off Sunday, August 5, at the Shangri-La Mactan Resort and Spa in Lapu-Lapu City in Cebu.

The organizing Sunrise Events, Inc. said 50 qualifying age-group slots for the 2019 Ironman 70.3 World Championship in France will be up for grabs in the event which features more than 12 age categories in the men’s and women’s sides, guaranteeing a fierce duel for spots in the first-ever world tilt in Cote d’Azur.

Among the categories tipped to be hotly disputed are the 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44 classes in both divisions with the bulk of a record field of 2,700 from over 51 countries all primed up for a showdown in the premier endurance race backed by Aguila Energy Drink and Regent Food Corp.

The age-groupers will race side by side with the event’s elite bidders in the 1.9 km swim-90 km bike-21.2 km run event, headlined by 4-peat seeking Tim Reed.

Reed leads the favorites along with former 3-time world champion Craig Alexander and former XTERRA world champion and recent winner of the first Ironman 70.3 Davao Mauricio Mendez.

Former Ironman As-Pac winners Tim Van Berkel, Josh Amberger and Braden Currie along with former Ironman South American winner Brent McMahon are likewise in the title hunt.

Also itching to foil the big guns are Mike Phillips, Casey Munro, Michael Raelert, Jakub Langhammer, David Mainwaring and Tyler Butterfield.

The battle for the women’s tiara is also expected to be tight with 3-time world champion and 3-time Asia-Pacific and European titlist Melissa Hauschildt bannering the stellar field.

Other top bets include Radka Kahlefeldt, Caroline Steffen, Dimity Lee Duke and Beth McKenzie along with Anna Eberhardt, Lauren Goss, Bruna Mahn, Sabrina Stadelmann, Lisa Tyack, Lauren Brandon, Grace Thek, Simone Maier, Holly Khan and Manami Iijima.

All finishers in the event backed by venue hosts Province of Cebu, City of Lapu-Lapu and Shangri-La's Mactan Resort will receive podium trophies and medals designed and hand made by world class Cebuano designer Kenneth Cobonpue.

Meanwhile, the TYR Swim Out will be held Thursday, August 2, at the Shangri-La Mactan beach where the Ironman 70.3 Philippine Expo Open will be held at The Marquee. Also on tap in the day are the triathletes’ check-in and the IronKids and Herbalife Iron Girl listup. – Rappler.com