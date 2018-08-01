Here are some updates on the Philippine football team, BanKo Perlas Spikers and the ColorManila race

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine football fans can now snap up tickets for the AFC Asian Cup 2019 where the Philippine Azkals qualified for the first time.



The expanded competition gets going in 8 world-class stadiums across the United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai and Sharjah – from January 5 to February 1, 2019.

Tickets are now on sale at www.afcasiancup2019.com.

The Philippines will compete in Group C against China, South Korea and Kyrgyzstan.

“The UAE is honored to be hosting the most expansive, most inclusive AFC Asian Cup in history," said Asian Football Confederation (AFC) president Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa. "More teams promise more goals, more action and more drama, and we are confident that our long pedigree of hosting world-class sporting events has prepared us to offer an unsurpassed fan experience for football fans and first-timers alike."

BanKo Perlas Spikers to hold fans day

Following their 3rd place finish in the recent 2018 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference, the BanKo Perlas Spikers hope to show their appreciation to the team’s supporters through a BanKo Perlas Spikers’ Fans Day on Friday, August 3, 2 pm at Kuya J’s, KIA Theater, Cubao, Quezon City.

The BanKo Perlas Spikers prevailed over the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors via superior quotient in their best-of-3 semifinal series.

"We took the conference one step at a time, and we made our first goal of making it to the semis," said coach Ariel dela Cruz. "I'm still very happy with the 3rd place finish because of what the team had gone through in the eliminations."

“Before the start of the season we were very optimistic about the team,” said team captain Suzanne Roces. "Chemistry is really important in a sport like volleyball because it’s the team that wins games, not just one player."

“The team’s success was also bolstered by the support from our fans, especially on social media," she added. "The fans day is an opportunity for us to interact with them and show our gratitude for their tremendous support throughout the season.”

BPI Direct BanKo president Jerome Minglana said he's pleased with the team’s performance. "The BanKo Perlas Spikers are skilled and talented. The team showed heart and resiliency as they battled the challenges in the games. We received strong support from fans and even our colleagues in the bank,” he said.

BPI Direct BanKo, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank of the Philippine Islands, began supporting the team last year to promote the sport nationwide and reach out to just as skilled, talented and hardworking micro-entrepreneurs. BanKo focuses on delivering financial solutions to the unbanked and underserved, bringing the benefits of financial inclusion to many Filipinos.

ColorManila Challenge Run heads to Davao

ColorManila, the country’s number one fun run organizer, heads to Mindanao for the first time as the CM Challenge Run Davao gets going on August 12 at the SM Lanang Premier.

The CM Challenge Run features obstacles in the 3K, 5K and 10K races, including the inflatable slide, inflatable tire skip and military crawl obstacles.

“We are excited to bring CM Challenge Run to Davao, which is a perfect mix of both a fun run and an obstacle course run," said ColorManila VP Justine Cordero.

Runners also have the option of choosing between the Deluxe Kit (priced at P599, includes the event shirt, race bib, finisher’s medal, sunglasses, and a color packet) and the Rockstar Kit (priced at P799, includes the event shirt, race bib, finisher’s medal, sunglasses, sling bag, headwear, and a color packet).

Registration is ongoing for the event made possible by Camella, Honda Philippines, and its official venue partner, SM Lanang Premier. CM Challenge Clark is also set to take place on August 5 at the Clark Parade Grounds.



For more information, visit www.colormanila.com. – Rappler.com