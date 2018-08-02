LOOK: Michael Phelps congratulates Pinoy Clark Kent
MANILA, Philippines – A new swimming phenom has been recognized by the most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps himself.
Filipino-American Clark Kent Apuada earned Phelps' praise after the 10-year-old shattered his 23-year-old junior record in the 100m butterfly last Sunday, July 29.
"Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig," tweeted Phelps.
Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 1, 2018
Apuada, nicknamed "Superman," clocked 1:09.38 that broke Phelps' 1:10.48 mark set in 1995.
The young tanker has just been swimming for 4 years, so who knows how many more of Phelps' record he can shatter. – Rappler.com