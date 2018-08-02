The world's most decorated Olympian praises 10-year-old Clark Kent 'Superman' Apuada for smashing his record

Published 6:00 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A new swimming phenom has been recognized by the most decorated Olympian Michael Phelps himself.

Filipino-American Clark Kent Apuada earned Phelps' praise after the 10-year-old shattered his 23-year-old junior record in the 100m butterfly last Sunday, July 29.

"Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig," tweeted Phelps.

Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 1, 2018

Apuada, nicknamed "Superman," clocked 1:09.38 that broke Phelps' 1:10.48 mark set in 1995.

The young tanker has just been swimming for 4 years, so who knows how many more of Phelps' record he can shatter. – Rappler.com