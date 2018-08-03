Tim Reed and Melissa Hauschildt are picked as favorites to rule the Asia-Pacific triathlon championships in Cebu

Published 9:17 PM, August 03, 2018

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The world's most decorated Ironman athletes are back in Asia and ready to endure the humidity in Cebu City for the 2018 Ironman 70.3 Asia-Pacific championships on Sunday, August 5.

Tim Reed aims for a winning comeback as the reigning champion of the Cebu edition targets his 4th straight title. But the Australian won't entirely be in his comfort zone especially with a route change in the bike stage.

"It’s always a challenge in every race especially in Asia where the population is so dense, but I’ve always felt very safe here and the organizing crew did a fantastic job and I’m sure it’s going to be the same this year."

Three-time world champion Craig Alexander and Davao Ironman 70.3 titlist Mauricio Mendez will also be around to contest Reed's hold on the title.

"These are the guys I have much respect for and that also brings a different dynamic to the race," added Reed.

"For sure it’s going to be a really tough race because you’re going against really top athletes, and I really want to win and I really want to make people happy and just be part of this," said Mendez, who is looking for another Philippine victory.

World Ironman’s darling Mauricio Mendez’ “secret plan” is to continue his winning momentum in the Philippines and win the 2018 Ironman Asia-Pacific championship in Cebu. #AguilaIM703 | via @beebeego09 pic.twitter.com/TDJlJWtxhC — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) August 3, 2018

In the women's division, Melissa Hauschildt is expected to flash her fine form and defend her Asia-Pacific title. The 3-time world champion recently took home the 2018 North American Championship and the 2018 Texas 70.3.

“I had a great season so far and I look forward to racing back in the Philippines,” said Hauschildt.

Radka Kahlefeldt from Czech Republic, the 2018 Subic and Davao 70.3 titlist, will also be among the favorites to snatch the women's elite title.

Meanwhile, more than 350 kids aged 6 to 14 will participate in the Ironkids race that will unwrap on Saturday, August 4.

The 13-14 division (400m swim-9km bike-3km run) will fire off at 6 am, the 11-12 category (300m swim-9km bike-2km run) will start at 6:40 am, the 9-10 class (200m swim-6km bike-1.5km run) will kick off at 7:20 am, while the 6-8 section (100m swim-3km bike-1km run) will have a gun start at 8 am. – Rappler.com