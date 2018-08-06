The former world number one is continuing his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff

PARIS, France – Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray climbed 457 places in the ATP world rankings on Monday, August 6, despite withdrawing from the Washington Open before his quarterfinal last week.

The former world number one is now ranked 375 as he continues his comeback from an 11-month injury layoff.

Murray also pulled out of the Rogers Cup in Toronto, though, after winning his last-16 match in Washington DC at 3 am.

Alexander Zverev remained as the world number 3 by successfully defending his Washington title with a straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur, while 4th-ranked Juan Martin del Potro was beaten in the Los Cabos final by Fabio Fognini, who jumps a spot to 14th.

ATP top 20

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9310 pts

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 7080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 5665

4. Juan Martin del Potro (ARG) 5455

5. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4610 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4355 (-1)

7. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3905

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3665

9. John Isner (USA) 3490

10. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 3355

11. David Goffin (BEL) 3120

12. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2470

13. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2290

14. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2190 (+1)

15. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2000 (+1)

16. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1950 (+2)

17. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1935

8. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1870 (+1)

19. Jack Sock (USA) 1850 (-5)

20. Borna Coric (CRO) 1745 (+1)

Selected:

195. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 290 (+3)

375. Andy Murray (GBR) 110 (+457)

