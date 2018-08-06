Royevel Palma stars for Tanauan Little League after striking out 15 and allowing only two hits and zero runs in 7 innings

Published 7:22 PM, August 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tanauan Little League from Batangas demolished Texas District 9 Little League with a shutout 7-0 win to bag the 2018 Senior League Softball World Series title in Lower Sussex, Delaware on Monday, August 6.

Royevel Palma was the star of the triumphant win after striking out 15 and allowing only two hits and zero runs in all of the 7 innings she manned the mound for the Asia-Pacific representatives.

Tanauan LL (Batangas, Philippines) wins the Senior League Softball World Series! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/T4T4Jq10wP — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 5, 2018

It is the first time a team from the Asia-Pacific region emerged as champions in the Senior League World series.

Marika Joana Manaig delivered 3 runs batted in (RBIs) as the Filipinas secured the win thanks to a 4-run 3rd inning. Manaig and Palma each had singles in the inning while Mae Langga fired a double. – Rappler.com