Filipino chess prodigies Daniel Quizon and Kylen Mordido earn International Master norms

Published 9:01 PM, August 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two young players relived the glory days of Philippine chess when it was winning all regional titles.

Thanks to two woodpushers from Dasmariñas, Cavite, the Philippines won the open and girls divisions of the Eastern Asia Juniors Chess Championship on Wednesday, August 8, in South Korea.

Daniel Quizon, the 14-year-old son of a motorcycle mechanic, won by tiebreak after defeating Kang Tae-hyung of South Korea while the erstwhile leader only drew with compatriot Anh Hong-jin and Erdene Baansuren of Mongolia.

The 15-year-old Kylen Mordido, whose parents run an eatery in Las Piñas, captured the girls title. Mordido overcame Indonesian Diajeng Singgih in a long battle that stretched into the endgame.

Quizon and Mordido became International Masters and got one Grandmaster norm each, according to Ignatius Leong, Asian Chess Federation technical delegate.

"At only 14, he will not just be the next Wesley So but will make a name for himself within the next years," added Leong.

Roel Abelgas, who has helmed the Dasmariñas chess program that produced Quizon and Mordido as their first International Masters, said he will map out Quizon's quest to be Grandmaster after he comes home from South Korea,

"I have to do research. But playing Black, there are lot of things we should do," said Abelgas in a private Facebook message.

Mordido's patient positional style placed her a notch above her foes in the tournament but Singgih was ready for her rival. "The Indonesian was a little better but the game became complicated and it went to the endgame," said Abelgas.

Before Quizon and Mordido, Antoinette San Diego was Dasmariñas' first Woman International Master. And with the way Dasmariñas is going with its chess development, Philippine chess could expect more from their stable of young players. – Rappler.com