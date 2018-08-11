The Golden State Warriors star places a whopping 33 shots behind the 36-hole leader Alex Prugh

Published 6:18 PM, August 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, United States – NBA star Stephen Curry shot a 16-over par 86 in the second round to finish in last place in the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic tournament on Friday, August 10.

The Golden State Warriors player finished at 17-over 157 after opening with a 71 on Thursday. Curry was making his second appearance in as many years at the event.

Playing as an amateur, Curry placed a whopping 33 shots behind the 36-hole leader Alex Prugh, who shot a 10-under 60 to lead the 154 field by two shots. Curry missed the cut by 13 strokes and was 10 strokes behind the next closest player Kevin Lucas (72).

Last year, Curry shot 74-74 to tie for 148th and miss the cut by 11 shots.

On Friday, Curry made a quadruple-bogey nine on the par-five third, made a triple on the par-four seventh and a double bogey on the par-four eighth at the Stonebrae course in Hayward, California. – Rappler.com