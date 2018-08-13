Compatriots Jumpei Furuya and Yurie Kato reign supreme in the men's and women's categories

Published 6:44 PM, August 13, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY – A delegation from Japan stamped its class in the 2018 Mt. Mayon ASTC Triathlon Asian Cup by reigning supreme in both the men's and women's divisions here on Sunday, August 12.

Jumpei Furuya, 27, and Yurie Kato, 31, ruled both men's and women's categories by clocking in 1:49:11 minutes and 2:05:22, respectively, in the race that consisted of 1.5K swimming, 40K biking and 10K running.

The win was a big step for Furuya, who will be competing in the Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia later this month.

He edged Hong Kong's Oscar Coggins (1:49:54) and fellow Japanese Ren Santo (1:50:23), who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

John Leerams Chicago, who is also preparing for the Asiad, was the first Filipino to cross the finish line with a time of 2:01:00.

Meanwhile, Kato, who saw action in the Rio Olympics, bested Macau's Long Hoi (2:06:11) and fellow Japanese Nina Kishimoto (2:06:42), who landed silver and bronze, respectively.

In the age group races, Paul Jumamil grabbed line honors in 2:13:58 followed by Ronald Molit (2:17:30) and Raymond Torio (2:18:08),

The distaff side had Chang Ting reaching the finish line first, with Grace Lyllian Banzon and Regina Rosquites finishing at second and third, respectively.

At least 750 triathletes from 18 countries joined the competition. – Rappler.com