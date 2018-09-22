Host Baguio City rules the multi-sport event for the second straight year

Published 5:30 PM, September 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Host Baguio City emerged as overall champion of the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Championships for the second straight year.

Riding on its successful campaigns in combat sports, Baguio City collected 83 gold, 81 silver and 107 bronze medals for a total haul of 271 in the event featuring athletes from 190 local government units aged 15 years old and below.

Wushu delivered the most gold medals for Baguio with 13. Taekwondo also picked up 10 golds, while judo and wrestling copped 8 apiece.

Cabu City settled for a runner-up finish with 36 gold medals on top of 40 silvers and 44 bronzes for a 120 total.

Laguna rounded out the top three with 78 medals built on a 34-13-31 gold-silver-bronze collection.

“The friendship and life skills that you, our children, learned on these sports competitions are ways which we hope would fortify your good character and solid bearing in life,” Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William “Butch” Ramirez told the young athletes during the closing ceremonies on Friday, September 21.

“We hope that more than the medals, more than the winning, it is the experience of being a Batang PInoy athlete which will leave a lasting impact on your life.”

Quezon City finished fourth (29-16-18), while Pangasinan (24-24-25) rounded out the top five.

Baguio City received a total of P3 million worth of incentives, while the runners-up took home P2.5M (second), P2M (third), P1.5M (fourth) and P1M (fifth). – Rappler.com