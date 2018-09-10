For a cause: Golf charity event set to send teens to school
MANILA, Philippines – Once again, New World Hotel and Resorts is using the game of golf to help the less fortunate.
The third New World Hotel and Resorts Golf Cup will tee off on Friday, September 28, in the Legends course of Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite.
The tournament fee of P4500 is inclusive of cart, caddy, lunch, giveaways, and most importantly, the satisfaction of knowing you are helping a less-fortunate child go to school.
"We want to help young people achieve their dreams with a quality education," said New World Makati general manager Farid Schoucair.
The beneficiary of the event is the Springboard Foundation. Last year's tournament, which had 76 players, raised over P400,000 and helped send 100 indigent teenagers to school. This year the organization intends to support scholars to De La Salle's senior high school in Antipolo.
Annette Helbig from Springboard said, "Education is the most powerful tool to help children get out of poverty."
According to Helbig, the scholars go through a rigorous screening process to select the most talented and determined students who "have the conviction to finish their education."
Helbig says Springboard's scholars have gone on to careers in Marketing, Education and Engineering, with many studying in UP.
"When we first met them, they were shy and couldn't even look you in the eye. Now they are just like you and me, confident, and always with a smile," says the German.
Helbig also revealed that one of Springboard's scholars was offered a scholarship in Oxford in the United Kingdom.
In order to help as many kids as possible, the tournament hopes to attract up to 80 players this year.
The format will be a 4-player Modified Scramble. The players will be divided into teams of 4 who play in one group, and all hit a drive on each hole. The best drive is chosen and the remaining 3 players aside from the one who made the best drive then all hit. The best of the 3 shots is chosen, so forth and so on. The team with the best gross score wins.
Those who join individually will be paired up with others to form teams. You may register up until the day of the tournament.
Registration begins at 6 am on September 28 and the shotgun start will be at 7:30 am.
There will be prizes for closest to the pin and longest drive on some holes, as well as a hole-in-one prize on the 176-yard par-3 16th. Anyone who aces that hole receives a pair of Philippine Airlines tickets to Hong Kong as well as a stay at the New World Millennium hotel.
Interested golfers can sign up by contacting Frances Peria at +63 2 8116888 extension 3289 or at +639175543217.
Follow Bob on Twitter @PassionateFanPH – Rappler.com