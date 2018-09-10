The country may not be well-presented in the biennial meet but Palmera made sure to return home with not one, but two medals

Published 8:08 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines only had one representative in the 2018 World Nomad Games but he is quite the winner.

Filipino Ronildo Palmero struck two medals in the biennial meet, which is dedicated to ethnic sports practiced in Central Asia, last Saturday, September 8 in Kyrgyzstan.

Palmero nabbed silver in the Toguz Korgool event – a form of the mancala game popularly known in the Philippines as "sungka" – and bronze in the Yakutian Intellectual Table Games.





During the opening ceremonies, Palmera proudly waved the Philippine flag despite being the lone delegate from the country.

He seeks for more attention and growth for sungka.

"Mga kababayan 'wag po nating hayaang ito'y mabalewala, ito po ay malaking karangalan sa ating bansa at lahi," Palmera wrote on Facebook.

(My countrymen, let's not allow the game to be forgotten. It's a big honor to the country and to our heritage.)

"Atin po itong paglinangin pa at malaki ang potensyal nating mga Pilipino sa intelektuwal na larong ito na para na nating kinakalimutan lalo na ang bagong henerasyon."

(We should develop it because Filipinos have great potential in this intellectual game that seems to be forgotten by the younger generations.)

The Nomad Games, which started in 2014 with 14 events, has grown into 37 sports with 80 participating countries. – Rappler.com