The Philippine Sports Commission and host Baguio have moved the 2018 Batang Pinoy opening to September 17

Published 2:38 PM, September 12, 2018

BAGUIO, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission and the City Government of Baguio jointly decided to move the opening of the Batang Pinoy National Championships to September 17, Monday due to the expected onslaught of Typhoon Mangkhut.

The opening program originally scheduled for September 15, Saturday will be done away with and instead a grand closing program will be prepared.

Baguio, the defending champion of the games, is expected to host about 7,000 athletes and sports officials from all over the country.

The city also suspended classes from pre-school to senior high from September 17 to 21 to give way to the athletes who will be staying in their schools.

The PSC said Baguio City has assured the participants and delegations "that safety measures" have been taken.

"The PSC is offering its dormitory facilities to any team or athlete who may need to seek shelter in Metro Manila in the course of their travel to Baguio City," the PSC said in a statement. "The Philsports Complex in Pasig City and the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila are ready to accept Batang Pinoy guests." – Rappler.com