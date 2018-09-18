Jasmine Mojdeh settles for a silver in the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Finals 12-under 200m breaststroke, on top of her 3 preivous gold medals

MANILA, Philippines – Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh fell short of sweeping her events as she settled for a silver in the girls 200m breaststroke in the 2018 Batang Pinoy National Finals swimming tournament on Tuesday, September 18 at the Baguio National High School.

Over 1,000 young athletes, including Mojdeh, are still adjusting to the drop in temperatures enhanced by Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut) which left 5 dead in Baguio City.

"Sobrang lamig po. Nag-cramps na po ako tsaka hindi na po kaya ng sikmura ko kaya hindi po ako umabot," said the 11-year-old after taking home the silver.

(It was so cold. I had cramps and my stomach couldn't endure it anymore so I wasn't able to finish first.)

After a close race between Mojdeh and gold medalist Roz Ciaralene Encarnacion in the first 3 laps of the 200m breaststroke, the latter pulled away to finish with a 2:55.02 clocking while the struggling Mojdeh made her touch at 2:59.88.

Both Mojdeh and Encarnacion own 3 gold medals apiece along with golden junior tankers Althea Baluyot from Quezon City, Laguna's Roshanne Biglete and Lucena City’s Mervien Jules Mirandilla.

Mojdeh finished first in the girls 12-under 100m butterfly, 400m individual medley and 50m butterfly while Encarnacion is on course of sweeping her 5 events after pocketing golds in the girls 12-under 200m individual medley, 50m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

Baluyot won in the girls 13-15 50m freestyle after reigning supreme on Monday, September 17, in the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly.

Biglete topped the girls 12-under 200m backstroke, 50m and 100m freestyle events.

Mirandilla, on the other hand, pocketed his third gold in the boys 13-15 50m butterfly after clocking 27.27s.

Mojdeh was one of the awardees in the Siklab Awards last July after she hauled in 6 gold medals and broke two national junior records in the recently concluded Palarong Pambansa swimming tournament. She also clinched 6 golds in the 2018 Batang Pinoy Luzon leg. – Rappler.com